Why has Thailand ended 60-day visa-free entry for 90+ countries 

Thailand has decided to end its 60-day visa-free entry program for travelers from 93 countries and territories, including the United States . The new rule will now allow most visitors from these nations a maximum of 30 days of visa-free entry, while some may receive only 15 days. Tourists from these countries had been able to come without a visa for 60 days since July 2024, as part of the government's effort to revive the economy after the pandemic.

Countries Which countries were enjoying the scheme? Thailand's existing tourist scheme allows visitors from more than 90 countries, including Europe's 29-nation Schengen area, the United States, Israel, and numerous South American countries, to stay for up to 60 days without a visa. Many nationals of those nations will now need to apply for a visa for stays of more than 30 days, according to the Thai foreign ministry. However, some countries will have exemption periods shorter or longer than this based on reciprocal arrangements with individual countries.

Crime crackdown Not targeting specific country, says Thailand The new visa regulations come as part of a larger effort to combat transnational crime. Thailand's Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow clarified that the move was not aimed at any specific country but targeted individuals abusing the system. Government spokesperson Rachada Dhanadirek emphasized that while tourists contribute to the economy, some have exploited this scheme for illegal activities. Tourists provided "benefits, such as boosting the economy, but...current scheme has allowed some people to exploit it," Dhanadirek told reporters on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Tourism decline Reduction in visa-free stays after spike in drug offenses The decision to reduce visa-free stays comes after a series of high-profile arrests of foreigners in connection with drug offenses, sex trafficking, and operating businesses without proper permits in tourist hotspots. Frequent incidences of tourists committing crimes ranging from stealing to indecent exposure have sparked public outrage online, and there is also concern about foreigners overstaying. Thai officials have also expressed concerns about transnational crime gangs abusing immigration laws.

Advertisement