Thailand sets aside $122 million for 2.6 million flood victims, 19 dead
Thailand just set aside about $122 million to support over 2.6 million people hit by major floods since mid-September.
The flooding has sadly claimed at least 19 lives, including four in Bangkok, and left 29 provinces still struggling with high water, even though the rain has eased in some areas.
Suvarnabhumi Airport backlog, Thai Airways cancelations
Floods have caused about $655,000 in business damage and disrupted daily life, with some Bangkok neighborhoods still underwater.
The city's governor expects roads to clear up within a week, but Suvarnabhumi Airport is facing a baggage backlog partly caused by staff shortages linked to the flooding, and Thai Airways also canceled more than 10 domestic and international flights.
Neighboring countries like Myanmar and Cambodia are also battling their own flood troubles, making recovery a regional challenge.