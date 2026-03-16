Thailand to return 284 metric tons of e-waste to US

Thailand is preparing to send back a massive shipment of illegally imported electronic waste to the United States . The consignment, weighing around 284 metric tons, was seized at Laem Chabang Port by officials from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), customs authorities, and the Pollution Control Department. Deputy Prime Minister Suchart Chomklin confirmed that 12 containers carrying nearly 285,000kg of e-waste were seized and will be returned to the US.

Deception uncovered Smugglers attempted to deceive customs The smugglers had attempted to deceive customs by declaring hazardous electronic waste as scrap metal from Haiti. This was revealed after a thorough investigation by the DSI, which exposed smuggling patterns. Phanthong Loysakunanon, director-general of the Customs Department, confirmed that this incident came to light after a detailed probe by the DSI into smuggling patterns.

Environmental protection Thailand's action part of larger effort against illegal waste dumping Thailand's action against this illegal e-waste shipment is part of its larger effort to combat illegal waste dumping. The country is now closely monitoring 714 more containers en route to prevent further environmental violations. This move comes after intelligence from the Basel Action Network (BAN) confirmed that the shipment contained processed printed circuit board scrap, which violates the Basel Convention on hazardous waste shipments.

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Ongoing efforts Illegal e-waste smuggling on rise in Thailand Thailand has been a prime target for illegal e-waste smuggling, with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reporting a sharp increase in such activities since 2018. The country is often used as a secondary dumping ground for Western digital waste. In May 2025, authorities seized 238 metric tons of US-origin electronic waste at Bangkok Port during "Operation Can Opener."

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