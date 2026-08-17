How fake Iran nuclear quote from India jolted US, Israel 

A major boost came when the quote was picked up by Mossad Commentary, an Israeli account with no known connection to the intelligence agency.

It argued that the statement showed Iran was buying time rather than abandoning its nuclear ambitions.

The claim was picked up by Netanyahu's son and later the PM, who, in a speech at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, said, "We heard today the commander of the IRGC, Vahidi, explicitly declaring Iran's intention to keep developing nuclear weapons."