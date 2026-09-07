Donald Trump says Moon belongs to the US
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has claimed that the United States owns the Moon. He shared a photo of the celestial body on social media platform Truth Social with "The Moon is Ours" written across it and a US flag next to it. The claim comes despite international treaties like the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, which prohibits any nation from claiming sovereignty over celestial bodies such as the Moon.
Online response
Social media users react to Trump's posts
Social media users have reacted to Trump's Moon claim and the AI-generated images of new black uniforms for the US Space Force he shared earlier.
The colors were described by Trump as "space gray, midnight black, silver gray, and satin black." The uniforms had shoulder and collar insignias, sleeve patches, and a belt.
Many compared these posts with Star Wars imperial military attire.
Territorial assertions
Strait of Hormuz proposed as 'Trump Strait'
In a series of posts, Trump also claimed the Strait of Hormuz as US territory and proposed renaming it "Trump Strait." However, he later suggested that he was not serious about the idea.
He also proposed changing New Mexico's name to "New America," saying it would be more prestigious for its people.
The White House supported this suggestion by sharing an image with "Mexico" crossed out and replaced with "America."
Official response
New Mexico's governor responds to name change proposal
New Mexico's Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham responded to Trump's name change proposal on Fox News.
She said the state's name "isn't up for debate" and has been its identity since before the United States existed.
The governor also accused Trump of trying to distract Americans from pressing issues like rising fuel prices.