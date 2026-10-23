'They refused...own soldiers' bodies': India questions Pakistan's burial rights position 

She said, "It is deeply ironic that a state that did not even accept the bodies of its own soldiers who were killed...in Kargil, unabashedly speaks with a fervor on faith, religious freedom and burials."

She questioned the report's position on the funeral rights of terrorists, arguing a terrorist not only kills innocent people but also damages the psyche of a nation.

"It's a prize....the fervent advocacy for the rights of terrorists...does not similarly extend to the victims of terrorism."