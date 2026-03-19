This Nordic nation is world's happiest for ninth consecutive year 

Finland has been named the happiest country in the world for the ninth consecutive year, according to the World Happiness Report. The report, published by the Wellbeing Research Centre at Oxford University, ranks countries based on their citizens' life satisfaction. Finland's average score on a scale of 0 to 10 was an impressive 7.764.

Nordic dominance Other top-ranked countries Iceland and Denmark follow Finland in the rankings, taking second and third place respectively. Costa Rica is the highest-ranked Latin American country at fourth place. Sweden and Norway also feature in the top 10, at fifth and sixth positions, respectively. The Netherlands comes seventh, while Israel is eighth, making it the only Middle Eastern country in the top 20.

Global ranking Countries outside the top 20 Luxembourg and Switzerland complete the top 10 list of happiest countries. The United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom are outside the top 20. The US ranks 23rd, Canada is at 25th place, and the UK is at a lowly 29th position. To compile the rating, the Gallup World Poll asked respondents in 147 nations to evaluate their lives on a scale of zero to 10, with 10 being the best and 0 being the worst.

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Youth crisis Youth happiness crisis in English-speaking countries The report highlights a youth happiness crisis in English-speaking countries such as the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Respondents under age 25 from these nations have seen their life evaluations drop by almost one full point over the last decade. This is in stark contrast to an increase in average satisfaction for young people globally.

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