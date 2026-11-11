Thomas Markle arrested last Friday after allegedly removing ankle monitor
Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle's estranged father, was arrested last Friday after allegedly taking off his ankle monitor.
This comes just days after he was first arrested while in custody awaiting a hearing in federal court in Tampa, Florida, over child sexual abuse material.
He was arrested shortly after he cut off the ankle bracelet at 1:45am.
Court orders Thomas Markle competency exam
Markle's troubles started when 78 items were seized from Los Angeles storage units linked to him.
He had been out on electronic monitoring until this latest incident.
Now, the court has ordered a mental competency exam and a report by November 20.