Over 300,000 people evacuated as wildfires rage across France, Spain
What's the story
Over 300,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes in France and Spain due to raging wildfires, the BBC reported. The situation has been worsened by strong winds and high temperatures that are making it difficult for firefighters to control the blazes. In Spain, a state of emergency has been declared, although weather changes have been aiding firefighting efforts near Madrid.
Spanish toll
Nearly 60,000 people evacuated in Spain
In Spain, nearly 60,000 people have been evacuated from Madrid and Avila regions due to the wildfires. Over 28,000 others are confined to their homes.
A man in his 70s was found dead in his car during firefighting efforts in Valencia's Salt de l'Aigua ravine.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez acknowledged that "complex times" lie ahead as authorities continue to battle the fires.
French fires
France deploys military to assist in firefighting efforts
In France, around 250,000 people have been evacuated from the Gironde and Landes regions.
Firefighter Captain Nicolas Braz said the fire has created "its own winds - complete with whirlwinds," making it "erratic and unmanageable."
The military has been deployed to assist in firefighting efforts by clearing brush and creating fire breaks.
President Emmanuel Macron assured that France would "rebuild" after these devastating events.
Event disruption
Wildfires disrupt Tour de France
The wildfires have also disrupted the Tour de France, with the final leg being shortened to redeploy security forces.
The final leg of the Tour de France on Sunday has been shortened from 133km to 89km to allow security forces to assist in areas affected by wildfires, according to organizers and police.
In Saint-Aubin-de-Medoc, residents described the situation as "stressful," with one local calling it a "disaster."
EU response
EU activates civil protection mechanism to help tackle wildfires
The European Union has activated its civil protection mechanism to help France and Spain tackle the wildfires.
Croatia, Portugal, Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Romania are among countries sending firefighting resources.
EU Commissioner Hadja Lahbib warned that this year's damage could exceed last year's record of 1 million hectares burned during summer.
She also predicted more outbreaks due to an upcoming heatwave.