Coding error gives thousands in Norway a false lottery jackpot

The inflated prize amounts were displayed on Norsk Tipping's website and mobile app but were later taken down. The company confirmed that no incorrect payouts had been made. The incident drew sharp criticism from customers and regulators, including the Norwegian minister of culture. In light of the blunder, CEO Tonje Sagstuen announced her resignation after holding the position since September 2023.

Public reaction

Wave of celebrations among Norwegians who thought they had won

The error led to a wave of celebrations among residents in Norway who thought they had won big. One couple in Heroy even thought they could afford a new car after winning 1.2 million kroner (£87,000). However, the joy was short-lived as they found out about the mistake. Lise Naustdal also thought she had won almost 1.9 million kroner (£138,000), calling it "a very fun minute."