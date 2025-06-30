Severe heatwaves hit southern Europe; increases wildfire risks 

Southern Europe is reeling under severe heat waves, with temperatures soaring above 40°C (104°F) in Italy , Spain , and Greece . The extreme weather has prompted local authorities to issue fresh warnings about the risk of wildfires. Climate change is believed to be behind the rising frequency and intensity of these heatwaves, AP reported, citing experts.

Heat alert Portugal and Italy Portugal is on high alert for extreme heat and wildfires, with temperatures expected to soar above 42°C (107°F) in Lisbon. In Italy, regions like Lazio and Tuscany are considering banning some outdoor work during peak heat hours. Italian trade unions pushed the government to expand such measures at a national level. The Italian Health Ministry has also issued its highest heat alert for 21 cities, including tourist destinations Rome, Naples, and Milan.

Wildfire threat Greece on high wildfire alert Greece is also on high wildfire alert as the first summer heat wave is expected to continue throughout the weekend. A large wildfire south of Athens has already forced evacuations near the ancient Temple of Poseidon. Greek authorities have deployed 130 firefighters and several aircraft to combat the blaze, while police have evacuated residents from five areas under evacuation orders.

Health warnings Spain also affected by heat wave Spain is also reeling under the heat wave, with temperatures reaching up to 42°C (107°F) in Seville. The country's national meteorological service has said that June is likely to be the hottest month on record. Local authorities have issued health alerts and recommended that residents avoid physical activity during peak heat hours and stay hydrated.