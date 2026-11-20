Thousands strike across Italy against Giorgia Meloni's economic policies
On Friday, thousands of workers and students took to the streets in more than 100 Italian cities, calling out Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's economic policies.
Organized by the CGIL trade union, the 24-hour strike hit public services, schools, and transportation, with people demanding higher wages and better support as living costs keep rising.
Students protest over education and costs
These protests lined up with the International Day of Student Mobilisation, with students voicing worries about education and everyday expenses.
CGIL's Secretary-General Maurizio Landini pointed out that this is part of a growing European youth movement asking for real change.
With a new budget that many say doesn't do enough for young people or public services, frustration is clearly building, both on the streets and in politics.