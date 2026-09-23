Three armed men shoot dead 11 at KwaMakhutha party, KwaZulu-Natal
World
A house party in KwaMakhutha township, KwaZulu-Natal, took a tragic turn when three armed men opened fire on a group of people, leaving 11 people dead and three more injured.
Among those at the gathering was a woman believed to be pregnant.
10 victims died at the scene, while one passed away on the way to the hospital.
Police launch manhunt for shooters
South African police have launched a manhunt for the shooters, with Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, Lieutenant General Puleng Puleng Dimpane, calling for swift action.
Some victims were reportedly under police watch for suspected illegal activities, and investigators think gang rivalry could be behind the attack.
Police say they are following a promising lead.