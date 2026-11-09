Three French officers face trial over beating of Michel Zecler
World
Three French police officers are facing trial after allegedly beating Michel Zecler, a Black music producer, during a face mask check in Paris back in 2020.
Security footage exposed the assault and attempts to cover it up, leaving Zecler with serious injuries.
The case is rare for actually reaching court: if convicted, the officers could get up to 15 years in prison.
Trial highlights racism in French policing
This trial has sparked bigger conversations about racism in French policing.
Activists say what happened to Zecler highlights ongoing discrimination against minorities, especially since witnesses heard racist insults during the attack.
While police unions insist these are isolated incidents, protests and calls for reform have grown.