Three French police officers have been sent to prison for racially assaulting Michel Zecler, a Black music producer, in Paris back in 2020.

The officers, Aurelien Lapersonne, Pierre Plantier, and Philippe Tondeux, were given one- to two-year sentences (with extra time suspended) and are now banned for life from serving in the police.

This case has sparked new conversations about racism within the French police.