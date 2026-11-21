Three French officers jailed over racial assault on Michel Zecler
Three French police officers have been sent to prison for racially assaulting Michel Zecler, a Black music producer, in Paris back in 2020.
The officers, Aurelien Lapersonne, Pierre Plantier, and Philippe Tondeux, were given one- to two-year sentences (with extra time suspended) and are now banned for life from serving in the police.
This case has sparked new conversations about racism within the French police.
CCTV recorded officers beating Michel Zecler
Zecler was attacked in his studio after being accused of not wearing a mask.
Security cameras caught the officers beating him, and Zecler said they used a racial slur; he ended up with serious injuries that took weeks to heal.
The officers also tried to cover it up by filing a false report, but CCTV footage proved them wrong.
Zecler's lawyers say this trial highlights ongoing racism in law enforcement, and reminds us how important it is when victims can document what really happened.