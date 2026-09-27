Three men killed and 4 injured in Detroit shooting
World
Early Sunday morning in Detroit, a shooting near Eaton Avenue and Prest Street left three men aged 30 and above dead and four others (two men and two women in their 20s and 30s) injured.
Thankfully, police say the survivors' injuries aren't life-threatening.
Todd Bettison: investigation underway, no threat
Police Chief Todd Bettison shared that police had already had an investigation under way there and had been called to the Prest Street address seven times since the beginning of the year for "dancing-type activities" like strip clubs.
While the motive is still unclear, officers are following up on leads and tips.
Bettison reassured everyone there's no ongoing threat.
Mayor Mary Sheffield sent her condolences, saying the tragedy has hit the community hard.