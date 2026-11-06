Three vessels, 2 tankers, catch fire near Strait of Hormuz
World
Three ships, including two massive oil tankers, caught fire near the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says the vessels were using an "illegal and unauthorized" route when disaster struck.
One tanker reportedly hit naval mines, while another went up in flames just east of the strait.
IRGC says vessels used unauthorized route
These incidents are a big reminder about how risky it can be to take shortcuts through such an important waterway.
The IRGC said the vessels were using an "illegal and unauthorized" route.