Thursday morning 911 lines down in Oakland and Riverside County
World
Thursday morning, 911 emergency lines suddenly went down in both Oakland and Riverside County, leaving people unable to reach help.
Calls in Oakland had to be rerouted, while Riverside residents found themselves stuck without a quick way to connect using their cellphones during emergencies.
Riverside County issues backup 951-776-1078
Riverside County sent out an alert with a backup number: 951-776-1078. If you need urgent help, use that number and stay on the line.
"Stay on the line. Updates will be provided as systems are restored. Monitor official sources for information."