Tibetan man sets himself ablaze near UN headquarters, dies
What's the story
A Tibetan man died after setting himself on fire near the United Nations headquarters in New York City on Thursday, according to Reuters. The victim was identified as Logba Rangzen, a Tibetan activist and Uber driver, by Voice of Tibet, a media outlet for exiled Tibetans. He reportedly self-immolated after making a live appeal for Tibetan independence and unity.
Incident details
Rangzen was found severely burned by police
According to local news site amNewYork, Rangzen went to the UN headquarters with a Tibetan flag. He was found severely burned by police responding to an emergency call around 6:30pm ET on Thursday. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The NYPD is currently investigating the incident.
Activism and law
Rangzen was 'enraged' by China's restrictions on Tibetans
Fellow Uber driver Lobsang Paljor said he knew Rangzen from Tibetan community gatherings. Paljor revealed that Rangzen was "enraged by the restrictions the Chinese government had placed on his countrymen." His act of self-immolation is a protest against China's new ethnic unity law, which came into effect this week. The law allows Beijing to take action against people outside its borders and creates a "shared" national identity among 55 ethnic minority groups, including Tibetans and Uyghurs.
Background
International human rights groups have criticized China's oppressive rule
China's control over Tibet since 1950 has been criticized by international human rights groups and exiles as oppressive. Ethnic minority issues are sensitive in China, with heavy surveillance for alleged "separatism" under President Xi Jinping since 2012. Tencho Gyatso, president of the International Campaign for Tibet, called Rangzen "a tireless advocate for Tibet" and expressed deep sadness over his death.