Tibetan man sets himself ablaze near UN headquarters, dies

Activism and law

Rangzen was 'enraged' by China's restrictions on Tibetans

Fellow Uber driver Lobsang Paljor said he knew Rangzen from Tibetan community gatherings. Paljor revealed that Rangzen was "enraged by the restrictions the Chinese government had placed on his countrymen." His act of self-immolation is a protest against China's new ethnic unity law, which came into effect this week. The law allows Beijing to take action against people outside its borders and creates a "shared" national identity among 55 ethnic minority groups, including Tibetans and Uyghurs.