TikTok star Shamso Bibi shot dead in Pakistan
What's the story
Shamso Bibi, a popular Pakistani TikTok creator with 1.3 million followers, was shot dead in Taxila on August 14. The incident took place while she was traveling with her siblings. Her killing comes weeks after the murder of another young social media influencer, Sana Yousaf (17), in Islamabad. Both cases have raised concerns over threats and violence faced by women on social media platforms in Pakistan.
Incident details
What led to the incident?
Bibi, who went by the name Ayesha Gilamana online, was shot while traveling in a car with her 15-year-old sister Aseema and brother Naimatullah.
The family alleged that she received a call from a man named Kashif, asking her to come outside their home.
After leaving, two unidentified men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire near a petrol station.
Motive speculation
Family accuses 2 individuals of murder
Bibi's family has alleged that her murder was due to financial disputes with two individuals, Kausar and Javed.
They claimed she had demanded a refund and received death threats in return.
"The attack was carried out to silence her and take her money," they said in a statement.
However, police have not confirmed these allegations or established a motive for the crime.
Previous case
Yousaf's case drew national attention
Yousaf was shot dead inside her home in June. Umar Hayat was arrested and sentenced to 21 years for the crime.
The case highlighted online abuse against female creators, with some blaming Yousaf for her own death.
The reaction to Bibi's death has been similarly criticized for misogynistic coverage.
Independent journalist Ammara Ahmad slammed the portrayal of Bibi's murder on social media platforms.
Violence statistics
HRCP report on violence against women
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan reported that over 700 women were murdered in the first half of 2025, with many cases being honor killings.
Women also faced sexual violence, kidnapping, and acid attacks during this period.
Kanwal Ahmed said: "This isn't one crazy man, this is a culture. Every woman in Pakistan knows this fear. Whether she's on TikTok or has a private Instagram with 50 followers, men show up. In her DMs. In her comments. On her street."