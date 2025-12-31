Kiritimati Island observes UTC +14 time zone

Tiny Pacific nation becomes first place to welcome 2026

Kiritimati Island in the Republic of Kiribati, located in the central Pacific Ocean, has entered January 1, 2026. The island observes the UTC+14 time zone, the earliest time zone on Earth. The atoll Kiritimati, also known as Christmas Island, has a population of about 116,000 people. It is part of Kiribati, a nation located south of Hawaii and northeast of Australia. It is made up of many atolls (ring-shaped coral reefs) that stretch about 4,000 kilometers from east to west.