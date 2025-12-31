Tiny Pacific nation becomes first place to welcome 2026
Kiritimati Island in the Republic of Kiribati, located in the central Pacific Ocean, has entered January 1, 2026. The island observes the UTC+14 time zone, the earliest time zone on Earth. The atoll Kiritimati, also known as Christmas Island, has a population of about 116,000 people. It is part of Kiribati, a nation located south of Hawaii and northeast of Australia. It is made up of many atolls (ring-shaped coral reefs) that stretch about 4,000 kilometers from east to west.
Kiritimati Island's position in the UTC +14 time zone was a deliberate move by Kiribati in the 1990s. The country changed its time zones so that all its islands would share the same calendar day. This decision put Kiritimati ahead of other populated areas, making it the first place in the world to celebrate New Year 2026.
On the other hand, Howland Island and Baker Island in the UTC -12 time zone are the last places on Earth to enter New Year 2026. These uninhabited US territories don't have a permanent population. The title of last inhabited place to welcome the New Year is usually given to American Samoa, which observes the UTC -11 time zone.