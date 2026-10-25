Tirana clashes include fireworks, agriculture ministry entrance fire, police pushback
World
Tirana saw intense clashes this weekend, with protesters firing fireworks at police and starting a fire at the entrance to the agriculture ministry.
Police pushed back with tear gas and water cannons.
The unrest is fueled by frustration over corruption and tough economic conditions.
Students press for Edi Rama resignation
What started as student protests for lower fees has grown into wider demands, including the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.
People are also upset about a controversial coastal project linked to Jared Kushner.
Albania's protests echo similar movements across Europe, where people are pushing back against corruption and economic struggles.