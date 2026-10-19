Tirana protests escalate with petrol bombs at parliament, hundreds injured
Albania's capital, Tirana, has seen a week of intense protests that escalated over the weekend.
Demonstrators hurled rocks during clashes and petrol bombs at parliament, set buildings on fire, and clashed with police, who responded with water cannons and tear gas.
The city's been left with damaged property and hundreds injured as tensions keep rising.
Edi Rama warns protests threaten EU
The unrest is especially frustrated by alleged corruption, high university fees, unemployment, and poor education.
Prime Minister Edi Rama is standing firm despite calls to step down, saying the protests threaten Albania's hopes of joining the European Union.
International voices like the European Commission and the US Embassy are urging everyone to stay calm and talk it out instead of fighting in the streets.