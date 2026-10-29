Toledo high-speed train crash kills 68 in 2nd major accident
World
A tragic high-speed train crash in Toledo, Spain, has killed 68 people.
Rescue teams are still searching the wreckage with cranes and dogs to find anyone who might be trapped.
This is, sadly, the second major train accident in Spain just this year.
Spain declares 3 days of mourning
Spain has announced three days of national mourning, with top leaders due to travel to the site to monitor and coordinate the emergency response.
Train drivers have started a previously planned strike, demanding better railway safety after officials said the crash happened after several trains stopped automatically due to a signal failure.
The disaster has also paused election campaigns and pushed railway safety back into the spotlight.