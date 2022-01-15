Tsunami hits Tonga after massive undersea volcanic eruption

Tsunami hits Tonga after massive undersea volcanic eruption

Sagar Malik Twitter Jan 15, 2022, 06:11 pm 2 min read

Tonga was hit by a major volcanic eruption on Saturday.

An undersea volcano erupted in the Pacific country of Tonga on Saturday, forcing the authorities to issue a tsunami warning. There were no immediate confirmations on injuries or property damage in the nation of over one lakh. Footage circulated on social media showed water washing through several houses as ash and smoke were seen over the capital, Nuku'alofa.

Details What do we know so far?

The eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano was heard as far as Australia, reports said. The Tonga Meteorological Services said the tsunami warning was in force for the entire country. Meanwhile, a convoy of police and military personnel evacuated Tonga's King Tupou VI from his palace while residents across the country rushed to higher ground.

Reactions 'Darkness blanketing the sky'

Mere Taufa, a Tongan resident, described her family's reaction after hearing eruption sounds. "My first instinct was to take cover under the table, I grabbed my little sister, and screamed at my parents and others in the house to do the same." "Raining ash and tiny pebbles, darkness blanketing the sky," a Twitter user called Dr. Faka'iloatonga Taumoefolau posted on the website.

Twitter Post Here is a video showing the tsunami's impact

Stay safe everyone 🇹🇴 pic.twitter.com/OhrrxJmXAW — Dr Faka’iloatonga Taumoefolau (@sakakimoana) January 15, 2022

Details One of biggest eruptions in 30 years: Expert

The eruption is one of the biggest in Tonga in the past 30 years, Professor Shane Cronin, a volcanologist, said, according to the BBC. "This is a pretty big event. It's one of the more significant eruptions of the last decade at least." The volcano in question is located just 64 kilometers north of the capital. Tonga has an estimated population of 1,05,000 people.

Impact NZ, Fiji, other countries issue warnings

(Photo credits: Wikimedia Commons/Vinni).

Saturday's eruption was so powerful that it could be heard across countries in the South Pacific. The government in Fiji issued a tsunami warning and opened rescue centers for people living in low-lying coastal regions. Vanuatu also sounded a similar advisory. In New Zealand, situated 2,300 kilometers from Tonga, officials warned of "strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore."