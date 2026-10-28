Tornado in Antalya's Kepez kills 4 construction workers, injures 1
World
A tornado struck a construction site in Antalya's Kepez district late on Monday, Oct. 26, tragically killing four workers and injuring another.
The storm toppled a crane and destroyed the container where the workers were staying, leaving behind scattered debris and damage caught on video.
Three Syrian nationals among 4 dead
Among those who lost their lives were three Syrian nationals and one Turkish national; another worker is recovering from injuries.
While the Turkish State Meteorological Service had warned of heavy rainfall and possible tornadoes, such deadly storms are rare for this area.
The timing is especially tough as Antalya is gearing up to host the U.N. climate summit next month, putting a spotlight on how unpredictable weather can really impact communities.