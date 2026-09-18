Visiting Andhra woman killed with daughter-in-law in accident in Australia 

Rama Devi and Neha were traveling with GT Prasad, a former Joint Secretary of the Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association, when the accident occurred.

Locals told 7NEWS that although they hurried to assist the victims in the Toyota, nothing could be done to save them due to their injuries.

While Prasad survived the crash, both women died on the spot.

The driver of the Porsche involved in the collision, a 53-year-old man from Point Cook, was also hospitalized with minor injuries.