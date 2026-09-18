Visiting Andhra woman killed with daughter-in-law in accident in Australia
What's the story
A tragic road accident in Melbourne, Australia, claimed the lives of two women from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The victims have been identified as 67-year-old Rama Devi, who was visiting her son with her husband, and her 33-year-old daughter-in-law Neha Bommali. The incident took place on September 16, 2026, around 9:40pm when their Toyota car collided with a Porsche at the intersection of Boardwalk Boulevard and Innisfail Drive in Point Cook.
Crash details
Women died on the spot
Rama Devi and Neha were traveling with GT Prasad, a former Joint Secretary of the Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association, when the accident occurred.
Locals told 7NEWS that although they hurried to assist the victims in the Toyota, nothing could be done to save them due to their injuries.
While Prasad survived the crash, both women died on the spot.
The driver of the Porsche involved in the collision, a 53-year-old man from Point Cook, was also hospitalized with minor injuries.
Fundraising effort
GoFundMe campaign launched by Varun
Victoria Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Meanwhile, Varun Chandra Gunna, Rama Devi's son, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of repatriating their bodies.
In his appeal, Varun wrote that his world was "completely shattered in a single instant" on September 16.
He described Neha as the "light and energy" of their home, kind-hearted, vibrant and passionate about dance, and they had recently celebrated their daughter's first birthday.
Fund allocation
Funds raised to go toward transporting women back to India
The funds raised through the GoFundMe campaign would go toward transporting Neha and Rama Devi back to India for Hindu cremation rituals.
It would also cover emergency international travel, consulate documentation, childcare for their two kids, 3.5 and 1 year old, and memorial expenses for Varun and his 75-year-old father, Tulsi Prasad.
The bodies are expected to reach Visakhapatnam in around 10 days after completing post-mortem and legal formalities.