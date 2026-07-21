Russian attack on ship near Ukraine port: 4 Indians killed
What's the story
Four Indian nationals were killed and one critically injured when their ship was attacked while leaving the Ukrainian port of Odesa on July 19, the Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed. The MV Golden Leo, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged cargo vessel owned by Mumbai-based Ocean Grace Shipping Ltd., was carrying corn and had a mixed crew of Indian and Syrian nationals. The attack involved three cruise missiles fired by Russian forces, according to Ukrainian officials.
Deadly incident
MEA confirms deaths, extends condolences
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India confirmed the attack and said that "our Mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation."
The MEA extended condolences to the families of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
Ukrainian officials have termed this incident as the deadliest in a recent escalation of violence in the Black Sea region.
Rescue efforts
Search and rescue operations underway
The Ukrainian Seaports Authority reported that search-and-rescue operations continued overnight following the attack.
Nine crew members and a maritime pilot were killed in the incident. Eight of the vessel's 17 crew members were rescued during these operations.
The Odesa region governor said Russian strikes have killed 28 people in the area this month alone.
Official statement
India condemns attack on commercial shipping
India has condemned the attack on commercial shipping, calling it "deplorable and should be avoided."
The MEA said, "India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided."
The Indian embassy in Ukraine is coordinating with local authorities to assist those affected by this incident.