Pakistan: 32 miners killed in Balochistan coal mine blast
What's the story
A devastating explosion at a coal mine in Sorange, Balochistan, Pakistan, has killed at least 32 miners. According to the Associated Press, the incident occurred near Quetta on Thursday and was likely caused by a buildup of methane gas. Rescuers have recovered 29 bodies so far and are working to recover three more bodies that have been located inside the mine.
Cause of explosion
Rescue operation underway
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority and other emergency responders are leading the rescue operation more than 12 hours after the blast.
Muhammad Atif, Balochistan's chief mine inspector, confirmed there were 36 miners inside during the explosion.
Abdul Ghani Baloch, a senior government mining official, said two nearby mines were affected by the powerful blast.
Safety concerns
Accidents common in Pakistan's coal mines
Accidents are frequent in Pakistan's coal mining sector, especially in Balochistan where many mines lack proper ventilation and gas monitoring systems.
Mineworkers and labor groups have long accused mine owners of neglecting safety regulations and providing inadequate protective equipment.
Despite these risks, thousands of miners in Balochistan, Pakistan's largest but least developed province, rely on the coal industry for their livelihoods, with high unemployment and poverty rates.
Victim support
Compensation announced for families of deceased miners
Balochistan's Minister for Mines and Minerals Shoaib Nosherwani announced compensation of 500,000 Pakistani rupees (about $1,800) to each family of the deceased miners.
He also promised a thorough investigation into the explosion's cause and a review of mining safety measures.
The Pakistan Central Mines Labour Federation has called for action against those responsible for negligence leading to this tragedy.