Indonesia: 3 dead, 36 missing in factory fire
What's the story
A devastating fire at the Fonusa Agung Mulia confectionery factory in Serang, Indonesia, has left three dead and 36 others unaccounted for. According to AFP, the incident took place on Saturday afternoon, and local rescue teams are currently working tirelessly to locate those still missing. The cause of this tragic event is still under investigation by local authorities.
Ongoing operations
Rescuers searching for missing workers
Rescue teams are still searching the damaged building for the missing workers. The National Search and Rescue Agency confirmed that 15 people were rescued alive, four of whom were injured.
Firefighters are still battling flames over 12 hours after the fire started.
The PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory is known for producing Milkita candies and snacks in Indonesia's Banten province.
Fire aftermath
Anxious relatives await news
Television footage showed the three-story factory engulfed in flames with thick black smoke billowing into the sky.
Images from the aftermath showed twisted metal and charred roofing scattered across the floor.
Family members, filled with anxiety, waited outside for news about their relatives who had been out of contact since Saturday afternoon.
Fire history
Similar incidents in past
Deadly fires are not uncommon in Indonesia.
In December 2025, a drone battery explosion likely caused a fire at a seven-story building in Jakarta, resulting in the deaths of at least 22 people.
In 2023, an explosion at a nickel-processing plant killed at least 13 people, with later reports putting the toll at 21, in eastern Indonesia.