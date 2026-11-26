Inferno after fuel truck overturns on Egypt highway, 31 dead
What's the story
A crash involving a fuel tanker caused a massive fire on a major highway in Egypt's Cairo on Wednesday, killing at least 31 people and leaving over 20 injured. The incident occurred when the fuel tanker overturned on the ring road in Waraq, a densely populated area of Giza. The resulting fire engulfed more than two dozen vehicles. Emergency services worked tirelessly to rescue people from burning cars and extinguish the flames.
Eyewitness account
Eyewitness account
Eyewitness Ahmed Sameer described the horrifying scene, saying, "It was a huge fire, the cars got stuck together because of the fire."
He also saw at least eight bodies being pulled from burned vehicles.
The health ministry said that 39 ambulances were dispatched to the site and 15 people were hospitalized, four of whom are in critical condition.
Ongoing investigation
Investigation ordered
Egypt's public prosecutor has launched an investigation into the incident, with DNA tests underway to identify victims.
Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar visited the scene and nearby hospitals to assess the situation.
Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly ordered an investigation into how petroleum products are transported safely in light of this incident.
The Ring Road has since been reopened after clearing debris from the accident.
Safety concerns
Transportation safety record
This incident has once again brought Egypt's poor transportation safety record into focus.
Speeding, bad roads, and poor enforcement of traffic laws are common causes of deadly accidents in the country.
In January this year, a multi-car pileup near Beni Suef killed 21 people and injured 16 others.
Last year, nearly 6,000 people died in road accidents across the country, according to the state statistics agency.