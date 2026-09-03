3 dead, multiple injured in mass shooting in Minneapolis 

Upon their arrival, they were met with a barrage of gunfire.

Officers exchanged gunfire with the shooter as they attempted to rescue victims and bring them to safety, Minneapolis Police Interim Chief Bill Peterson said.

One officer suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the leg while another was taken into surgery. The third officer is being evaluated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Seven patients were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, with one dying there and another at the scene.