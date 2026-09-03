3 dead, multiple injured in mass shooting in Minneapolis
What's the story
A mass shooting at a downtown Minneapolis high-rise left three people dead and several others injured on Wednesday. A preliminary investigation indicates that the suspected shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident occurred around 4:36pm local time when police received multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire at the apartment building near the city's convention center.
Scene details
7 patients transported to hospital
Upon their arrival, they were met with a barrage of gunfire.
Officers exchanged gunfire with the shooter as they attempted to rescue victims and bring them to safety, Minneapolis Police Interim Chief Bill Peterson said.
One officer suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the leg while another was taken into surgery. The third officer is being evaluated for a non-life-threatening injury.
Seven patients were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, with one dying there and another at the scene.
Safety measures
Shelter-in-place order issued
The University of St. Thomas's Minneapolis campus issued a shelter-in-place order "out of an abundance of caution."
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said his public safety team is responding to the shooting and state officials are on the ground.
He expressed gratitude to law enforcement for their efforts in ensuring safety in downtown Minneapolis.
By Wednesday evening, the high rise's crossroads had been sealed off, and adjacent streets were congested with flashing police vehicles.
Ongoing investigation
ATF, FBI assisting
Police said some of the victims resided in the Loring Towers complex, and they're looking into the motive for the shooting, but the alleged gunman is known to them.
FOX 9 confirmed the name of the suspected shooter as Carlton Johnson II.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are assisting local authorities in the ongoing investigation.