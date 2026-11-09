Senegal: 34 dead after boat carrying migrants capsizes
What's the story
The death toll from the tragic incident that occurred off the coast of Senegal on Sunday, when a boat carrying migrants sank, has risen. The wooden vessel capsized between Dakar and Saint-Louis, as it headed toward Spain's Canary Islands. At least 34 people have died in the accident, according to reports by the Senegalese Press Agency (APS).
Rescue efforts
One person rescued, nationalities of other victims being determined
The Senegalese Interior Ministry confirmed that one person was rescued from the wreckage. However, the exact number of those missing remains unknown as search operations continue.
Saliou Diouf, founder of migrant aid group Boza Fii, confirmed that all recovered bodies are Senegalese nationals. The nationalities of other victims are still being determined.
Presidential response
President promises to intensify efforts to dismantle human trafficking networks
Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has expressed his condolences and promised to intensify efforts to dismantle the networks organizing the journeys.
He wrote on X, "We will relentlessly continue the fight against those who organize these crossings and the work that gives our young people reasons to hope here."
The tragedy highlights ongoing concerns over the dangers of maritime migration routes from Africa to Europe.
Migrant influx
One in 4 young people unemployed in Senegal
The Spanish island of El Hierro declared a state of emergency after over 3,300 migrants arrived in November.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) cites limited job opportunities and family pressures as reasons for migration from Senegal.
Nearly one in four young people were unemployed in the second quarter of 2026, according to Senegal's statistics agency.
Interception news
Authorities intercept another boat carrying migrants
Senegalese authorities also intercepted another boat carrying 142 migrants, including women and children, attempting to reach Spain.
The group comprised nationals from several West African countries, including Senegal, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea and Nigeria, according to police.
In a statement released on Sunday, the interior ministry of Senegal announced that it would persist in its endeavors to tackle people-smuggling operations, which includes enhancing collaboration with neighboring nations.