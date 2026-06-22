Philippines: 3 students killed in San Jose school shooting
What's the story
A tragic shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, Philippines, on Monday morning has left three students dead and five others injured. The incident took place shortly after 9:00am (local time) inside the school premises in Barangay San Jose. Two suspects were involved in the attack, one of whom is a 15-year-old Grade 9 student.
Arrests made
Police launch investigation, motive unclear
The Tacloban City Police Office (TCPO) has launched an investigation into the incident. The police said one suspect was arrested shortly after the shooting. Classes have been suspended in the city's largest secondary schools following this tragic event. The motive behind the attack is still not clear. Investigators are currently questioning witnesses and reviewing evidence to determine what led to this violence. The police have urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with authorities during this investigation.
Aftermath actions
Emergency responders reached scene, took injured students to hospitals
Emergency responders quickly reached the scene and took the injured students to nearby hospitals for treatment. Additional police personnel have been deployed to secure the campus and ensure the safety of students, staff, parents, and nearby residents. The national police have also asked people not to spread unverified information related to this incident.