Philippines: 3 students killed in San Jose school shooting

Arrests made

Police launch investigation, motive unclear

The Tacloban City Police Office (TCPO) has launched an investigation into the incident. The police said one suspect was arrested shortly after the shooting. Classes have been suspended in the city's largest secondary schools following this tragic event. The motive behind the attack is still not clear. Investigators are currently questioning witnesses and reviewing evidence to determine what led to this violence. The police have urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with authorities during this investigation.