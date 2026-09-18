Philippine student warned about school-shooting that killed 3; friends laughed

Albert Palencia, the mayor of Banga town, revealed that the suspected gunman had warned his friends about his plans before the attack.

"The suspect supposedly sat beside his friends and told them to go home 'because after lunch, I will be executing my plan.' His friends laughed because the shooter was a known joker," Palencia said.

"After lunch, he started shooting students. He hit 10 students before killing himself," Palencia added.