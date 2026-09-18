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Home / News / World News / Philippine student warned about school-shooting that killed 3; friends laughed
Philippine student warned about school-shooting that killed 3; friends laughed
Eight others were injured in the incident

Philippine student warned about school-shooting that killed 3; friends laughed

By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 18, 2026
04:01 pm
What's the story

Three students were killed in a school shooting in Banga town, South Cotabato, Philippines, on Friday. The deceased include a 16-year-old suspected gunman who died by suicide. Eight others were also injured in the incident, four of whom are said to be in critical condition. All victims were aged between 14 and 17 years old.

Pre-incident warning

Suspect warned friends before attack

Albert Palencia, the mayor of Banga town, revealed that the suspected gunman had warned his friends about his plans before the attack.

"The suspect supposedly sat beside his friends and told them to go home 'because after lunch, I will be executing my plan.' His friends laughed because the shooter was a known joker," Palencia said.

"After lunch, he started shooting students. He hit 10 students before killing himself," Palencia added.

Rising violence

Other deadly school shootings

This incident comes on the heels of two other deadly school shootings in recent months.

In August, a student in Zamboanga live-streamed a shooting that killed another student before he took his own life.

In June, an attack at Tacloban high school left at least three students dead and around 20 others injured when two classmates opened fire on campus.

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Policy concerns

Gun ownership regulations in Philippines

Despite relatively strict gun ownership regulations in the Philippines, including background checks and psychological evaluations, illegal firearms continue to circulate.

South Cotabato governor Reynaldo Tamayo urged parents to ensure guns were kept out of reach of children.

"We need to be responsible in storing firearms. Gun owners, in particular, must make sure that minors do not have access to them," Tamayo told Reuters.

The incident also comes after a high-profile shooting rampage at a school near Bangkok, Thailand in August.

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