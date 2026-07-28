Over 1,340 Indians died by suicide in Gulf countries
What's the story
Between 2023 and 2025, a staggering number of Indian nationals died by suicide in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) revealed that over 1,900 suicides were reported among Indians abroad during this period. Of these, more than 70% took place in GCC nations. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) recorded the highest number with 511 cases, followed by Saudi Arabia with 354 cases.
Global statistics
Other countries with high number of suicides
Apart from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, other Gulf countries such as Kuwait (162), Oman (146), Bahrain (101), and Qatar (66) also reported cases of suicides among Indian nationals.
Outside the GCC, Malaysia recorded 131 suicides while the United States had 62 cases.
Italy, Canada, and the United Kingdom each reported over 30 cases during this period.
Government measures
Government taking steps to protect Indian workers abroad
In response to the rising suicide rates among Indian nationals abroad, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasized various measures taken by the government.
He said, "Several measures and steps such as Pravasi Bhartiya Bima Yojna (PBBY) have been taken by the Government of India to ensure the well-being and protection of Indian workers overseas."
Insurance coverage
What is Pravasi Bhartiya Bima Yojna (PBBY)?
The PBBY scheme is a mandatory insurance cover for Emigration Check Required (ECR) workers going to ECR countries.
It provides an insurance cover of ₹10 lakh in case of accidental death or permanent disability.
The scheme also offers other benefits at a nominal premium of ₹275 for two years or ₹375 for three years.
Safety concerns
Suicides, workplace deaths among causes of fatalities
The latest data also lists deaths among Indian nationals by cause: natural causes, workplace accidents, suicide, crime, and others.
Notably, GCC countries saw a high number of fatalities due to workplace accidents, with Saudi Arabia recording 182 cases and UAE 128 cases.
Over the last three years, over 39,000 Indians have lost their lives abroad due to various reasons, including natural causes and workplace accidents.