Train collision outside Cairo kills at least 7, derails carriages
World
A serious train crash just outside Cairo left at least seven people dead and more than 100 hurt after a Giza train slammed into the back of another coming from Cairo.
Several carriages jumped the tracks, and emergency crews are working to clear things up and get trains running again.
Egypt's president calls probe, cites safety
President al-Sisi has called for a quick investigation, saying anyone responsible will be held to account.
Even with big investments in Egypt's railways, deadly accidents like this still happen too often, a reminder that there's still work to do on safety.