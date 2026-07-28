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Home / News / World News / Explainer: Why China is monitoring 'Naked Officials' with overseas families
Explainer: Why China is monitoring 'Naked Officials' with overseas families
The policy was formalized in 2010

Explainer: Why China is monitoring 'Naked Officials' with overseas families

By Snehil Singh
Jul 28, 2026
05:14 pm
What's the story

China has a long-standing policy of monitoring officials whose families live abroad, known as "Naked Officials." This term refers to Communist Party of China (CPC) officials or state officials with spouses and/or children who have emigrated or settled abroad. The policy was formalized in 2010 by the Ministry of Supervision to prevent corruption, illicit asset transfers, and capital flight.

Policy evolution

Crackdown on 'Naked Officials'

The "Naked Officials" policy has evolved over the years to include stricter controls on promotions and key roles.

In 2014, Guangdong Province launched a major crackdown, identifying over 1,000 such officials.

By 2014's end, around 3,200 were identified nationwide, with more than 1,000 disciplined or removed from sensitive positions.

Policy tightening

Recent developments in the 'Naked officials' policy

In 2022, the CPC Central Committee prohibited spouses and children of ministerial-level officials from holding overseas real estate or shares in foreign companies.

This move aimed to reduce conflicts of interest and strengthen anti-corruption measures.

The past year has seen renewed internal inspections, with some officials losing promotions or appointments after being found to fall within the relevant categories.

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Absence of policy

India's stance on overseas family connections

Unlike China, India does not have any law mandating disclosure by ministers or senior public servants about their families living or settling abroad.

While election candidates must disclose their assets and liabilities, there is no specific requirement for disclosure of overseas family connections.

The absence of such a framework raises questions about potential conflicts of interest and corruption risks in India's governance system.

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Policy discussion

Should India adopt a similar framework?

The Chinese model does not presume corruption but advocates greater scrutiny due to potential risks.

In India, many politicians have overseas family connections that could fall under such scrutiny if a similar framework existed.

A debate on introducing legislation requiring disclosures by high-ranking public officials could promote transparency and accountability without presuming wrongdoing or corruption.

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