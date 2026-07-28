Explainer: Why China is monitoring 'Naked Officials' with overseas families
What's the story
China has a long-standing policy of monitoring officials whose families live abroad, known as "Naked Officials." This term refers to Communist Party of China (CPC) officials or state officials with spouses and/or children who have emigrated or settled abroad. The policy was formalized in 2010 by the Ministry of Supervision to prevent corruption, illicit asset transfers, and capital flight.
Policy evolution
Crackdown on 'Naked Officials'
The "Naked Officials" policy has evolved over the years to include stricter controls on promotions and key roles.
In 2014, Guangdong Province launched a major crackdown, identifying over 1,000 such officials.
By 2014's end, around 3,200 were identified nationwide, with more than 1,000 disciplined or removed from sensitive positions.
Policy tightening
Recent developments in the 'Naked officials' policy
In 2022, the CPC Central Committee prohibited spouses and children of ministerial-level officials from holding overseas real estate or shares in foreign companies.
This move aimed to reduce conflicts of interest and strengthen anti-corruption measures.
The past year has seen renewed internal inspections, with some officials losing promotions or appointments after being found to fall within the relevant categories.
Absence of policy
India's stance on overseas family connections
Unlike China, India does not have any law mandating disclosure by ministers or senior public servants about their families living or settling abroad.
While election candidates must disclose their assets and liabilities, there is no specific requirement for disclosure of overseas family connections.
The absence of such a framework raises questions about potential conflicts of interest and corruption risks in India's governance system.
Policy discussion
Should India adopt a similar framework?
The Chinese model does not presume corruption but advocates greater scrutiny due to potential risks.
In India, many politicians have overseas family connections that could fall under such scrutiny if a similar framework existed.
A debate on introducing legislation requiring disclosures by high-ranking public officials could promote transparency and accountability without presuming wrongdoing or corruption.