Trump allies, Musk to attend Peter Thiel's secretive retreat

Responses

Controversies surrounding Dialog's connections

Some individuals on the list were willing to defend Dialog and its mission of promoting non-ideological, non-partisan conversation. However, others distanced themselves from these elite networking gatherings, claiming only brief involvement in past events. The leak also connects with other scandals involving the intersection of wealth and power. Emails released by the House oversight committee show that Dialog's other founder, tech entrepreneur Auren Hoffman, invited deceased financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to the 2014 conference.