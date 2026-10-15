Trump abandons plan to livestream Nidal Hasan execution after backlash
World
President Trump has scrapped plans to livestream the execution of Nidal Hasan, following strong public pushback. An Ipsos poll found 80% of Americans were against it.
On Truth Social, Trump said that while executions can act as a "deterrent," most people simply don't want to watch them online.
The victims will still be able to watch the horrific event if they choose to.
Hasan broadcast plan sparked heated debate
The idea to broadcast Hasan's execution (he killed 13 people at Fort Hood in 2009) sparked heated debate, even among Republicans.
This would have been the first military firing squad execution shown since November 1945.
Hasan's execution is scheduled by firing squad (no specific date or location given in the source).