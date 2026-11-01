Trump accuses Democrats of voter confusion in Alaska Senate probe
Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of trying to confuse voters and steal votes from Republican Sen. Dan S Sullivan in Alaska's Senate race.
He claims Democratic Mary Peltola's campaign is running a candidate with a similar name, Dan J Sullivan, to trick people (something Peltola firmly denies), saying she's offended by the accusation.
The whole situation has sparked a federal investigation into possible voter fraud and confusion.
FBI probes donor misdirection in Alaska
The FBI is now looking into whether donors were misled, while the Justice Department wants ballots preserved just in case.
Trump's team even wants to block the election results if Sen. Sullivan loses.
But Alaska's own Republican-led government isn't on board. They've urged a federal judge to permanently dismiss the lawsuit, adding that Sen. Dan S Sullivan said, "It's deception. But at its worst, it's disdain for us Alaskans," and "Think about what they did. They're trying to make sure that Alaskans throw away their vote."