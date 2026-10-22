Trump accuses Iran of faking attacks to raise oil prices
President Trump is calling out Iran, saying it's trying to hike up global oil prices just as the US midterm elections approach.
On Truth Social, he accused Iran of stirring up trouble, like "They are even making up fake hits, mines, and everything else," to mess with prices.
Still, he pointed out that even more oil is moving through the strait now than before, hinting that things might not be as dramatic as they seem.
Brent tops $112 amid tensions
Oil prices have jumped to their highest since May (Brent crude is over $112 a barrel), mainly because people are worried about possible conflict in the Middle East after the election.
The situation feels tense: both the US and Israel are reportedly weighing military options against Iran.
Meanwhile, after attacks on airports and oil fields in Saudi Arabia, the US has told nonessential embassy staff to leave, showing just how much global energy markets depend on stability in this region.