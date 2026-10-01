Trump administration appeals reopening order for 2027 diversity visa lottery
World
The Trump administration is pushing back against a court order to bring back the 2027 Diversity Visa (green card) lottery.
After a federal judge told the State Department to reopen registrations, the administration appealed and asked for a delay, which could put the 55,000 green cards for the 2027 lottery on hold for now.
Judge Jinsook Ohta orders reopening
This all started when Red Eagle Law sued over the lottery's suspension.
Judge Jinsook Ohta agreed, saying it wasn't fair to keep registrations closed with the new fiscal year already underway.
She pointed out that reopening isn't just about fairness: it's also required by law and serves public interest, since Red Eagle Law would experience a loss of clientele and financial revenue if the suspension continued.