Trump administration asked states to preserve records and check eligibility
Right before the midterm elections, the Trump administration asked all 50 states to hang onto their election records, and, over the past four months, five states, California, Nevada, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Washington, to double-check voter eligibility.
This push came after US District Judge James Boasberg ordered the Justice Department to identify states that had received election-related demands from the federal government since July 1.
Democrats seek pause on DOJ challenges
Democratic groups are suing, saying federal officials unfairly targeted ballots from people they claim are not citizens.
The Justice Department is challenging tens of thousands of voter registrations in California and hundreds more in Washington.
Democrats argue this could break voting rights laws and want a judge to pause these actions while things get sorted out.