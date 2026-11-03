Trump administration considering Pregnant Workers Fairness Act changes limiting accommodations
The Trump administration is considering changes to the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) that could make it harder for pregnant employees to get workplace accommodations: think breaks, flexible schedules, or time off for things like medical appointments, abortion care, or fertility treatments.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) might also narrow what counts as "pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions," which would impact rules set in April 2024 and that took effect in June 2024.
EEOC comment period until January 2027
If these changes go through, employers could have fewer obligations to support pregnant workers and might get more leeway to claim religious exemptions.
The EEOC plans to announce the proposal this November, with public feedback open until January 2027.
All of this comes as debates over reproductive rights are heating up again after federal abortion protections were rolled back.