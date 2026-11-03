Trump administration considering Pregnant Workers Fairness Act changes limiting accommodations

The Trump administration is considering changes to the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) that could make it harder for pregnant employees to get workplace accommodations: think breaks, flexible schedules, or time off for things like medical appointments, abortion care, or fertility treatments.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) might also narrow what counts as "pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions," which would impact rules set in April 2024 and that took effect in June 2024.