Over 1L US visas revoked since Donald Trump became president

The United States State Department has canceled over 100,000 visas since President Donald Trump took office. The revocations include around 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialized work permits. The department said it will continue deportation efforts to "keep America safe." This move affects tourists, students, skilled workers, and foreign visitors alike.

Policy impact Visa revocations part of broader immigration crackdown The visa revocations are part of a wider crackdown on immigration and visa enforcement under the Trump administration. The revocations come after an expansion of vetting policies that now monitor the visa holders after entry to identify arrests, convictions or other concerns. This policy shift directly impacts Indians, who are among the largest groups of US visa holders.

Diplomatic engagement Ministry of External Affairs monitors visa issues India's Ministry of External Affairs is monitoring the situation and engaging with Indian nationals affected by cancellations. A recent Indian government statement noted that New Delhi has formally raised visa concerns with Washington, signaling a diplomatic engagement on the matter. The revocations mark a 150% increase from 2024, according to State Department Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

New initiative Continuous Vetting Center launched to monitor foreign nationals The State Department has also launched a Continuous Vetting Center to ensure compliance with US laws by all foreign nationals on American soil. The center aims to swiftly revoke visas of those posing a threat to US citizens. The four leading causes for visa revocations were overstays, driving under influence, assault, and theft, Pigott added.