Trump administration imposes visa restrictions on 15-plus migrant caravan organizers
The Trump administration just put visa restrictions on more than 15 people accused of organizing migrant caravans heading for the US border.
According to State Department spokesperson Thomas Pigott, these visa restrictions target those who recruit and coordinate large groups trying to enter the country.
Anyone flagged could face tougher checks when applying for a US visa or trying to get in.
Policy targets officials aiding unauthorized migration
The policy mainly targets foreign officials and others helping with illegal immigration, letting the US deny or cancel visas for those promoting unauthorized migration.
Even people traveling in these caravans might get extra scrutiny.
As Pigott put it, the United States is committed to holding accountable those involved in recruiting or directing large groups of migrants.
This move is part of a bigger push to tighten border security and go after smuggling networks.