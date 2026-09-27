Trump administration launches H-1B crackdown amid potential human trafficking probe

Since mid-September, officials have issued subpoenas and executed search warrants, putting visa applications from Cognizant and Cloudera on hold.

A new executive order now directs the Departments of Labor, Homeland Security and State to consider whether an employer has carried out layoffs affecting similarly situated US workers when reviewing H-1B applications, and extends some entry restrictions through September 21, 2027.

D'Esposito says the administration is working to show the American public what investigators believe is happening within the foreign-labor system, but it's followed by a 92% decline in registrations from large IT outsourcing companies.

The tech industry is definitely feeling these changes.