Trump administration launches H-1B crackdown amid potential human trafficking probe
Big changes are on the way for the H-1B visa program, with the Trump administration launching a major crackdown on alleged fraud and worker exploitation, said in an interview posted by Benny Johnson on X, the move includes an ongoing investigation into improper practices and even potential human trafficking.
Subpoenas and executive order disrupt H-1B
Since mid-September, officials have issued subpoenas and executed search warrants, putting visa applications from Cognizant and Cloudera on hold.
A new executive order now directs the Departments of Labor, Homeland Security and State to consider whether an employer has carried out layoffs affecting similarly situated US workers when reviewing H-1B applications, and extends some entry restrictions through September 21, 2027.
D'Esposito says the administration is working to show the American public what investigators believe is happening within the foreign-labor system, but it's followed by a 92% decline in registrations from large IT outsourcing companies.
The tech industry is definitely feeling these changes.