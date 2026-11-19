TRM Labs landed a $95 million contract to provide AI-powered support for investigations.

Its CEO, Esteban Castano, says using AI means it can process reports faster and maybe even help people get their money back.

Just last year, victims in the US and abroad lost nearly $21 billion to cybercrime, with more than half of that total tied to crypto-related losses.

The contract did face legal challenges from a competitor, but those were dismissed in September.