Trump administration launches threat disruption center to fight crypto scams
The Trump administration just kicked off a big effort to fight cybercrime, with a special focus on crypto scams that are hitting Americans's wallets.
Leading the charge is the new Threat Disruption Center, a tech hub bringing together over 30 federal agencies and more than 440 state and local partners to track down networks behind these online crimes.
TRM Labs wins $95 million AI contract
TRM Labs landed a $95 million contract to provide AI-powered support for investigations.
Its CEO, Esteban Castano, says using AI means it can process reports faster and maybe even help people get their money back.
Just last year, victims in the US and abroad lost nearly $21 billion to cybercrime, with more than half of that total tied to crypto-related losses.
The contract did face legal challenges from a competitor, but those were dismissed in September.