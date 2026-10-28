Trump administration moves to loosen methane rules for oil, gas
The Trump administration is moving to loosen methane emission rules for oil and gas companies, rolling back Biden-era limits that aimed to cut these emissions by 80% over 14 years.
Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas, far more effective than carbon dioxide at trapping heat, so this change could have a big impact on the climate.
EPA to end super emitter program
The new plan targets "marginal wells," which are old wells that produce little fuel but create an outsize amount of methane pollution from leaks, and the EPA is expected to end the Super Emitter Program that notified oil and gas infrastructure operators of large releases of methane reaching 100kg per hour or more.
Lee Zeldin says this could save oil and gas companies $45 billion in compliance costs.
But environmental groups warn it could make climate change worse, since methane drives about 30% of global warming, and looser rules mean more pollution and bigger risks for public health.